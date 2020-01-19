|
|
Debra A. Gregorash
(nee Wisniewski)
Born: May 4, 1954
Died: January 15, 2020
Debra A. "Debbie" Gregorash (nee Wisniewski), age 65, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home after an eleven month battle with cancer.
She was born May 4, 1954 in Corona, CA.
Beloved wife of Dennis R. Gregorash, whom she married March 16, 1984, loving mother of Josh (Jamie) Schow of Minnesota, Amy Bersano of Marseilles, IL and Scott (Erin) Bersano of Mesa, AZ, adored Nana of Jordan, Riley, Mason, Auston and Joslyn Schow; Dylan (Andreya) Bennett, Jacob and Joseph Bersano; Tyler and Noah Bersano, step-grandmother of Cody and Brooklyn Justice, devoted daughter of Marilyn (the late Walter) Bierman of Plainfield and the late Daniel Wisniewski, dear sister of Cheryl (John) Jarka of Oswego, IL and Mark (Pam) Wisniewski of San Tan Valley, AZ, step-sister of Cindy (Rick) Lynch, Greg Biermann and Randy Biermann, daughter-in-law of Donald and Joanne Gregorash of Crest Hill, IL, sister-in-law of Suzi (Dave) Misewicz, Bobby (Debbie) Gregorash and Meg (Sean) McLaughlin, fond niece, cousin, auntie, and friend of many. Debbie will also be missed by her dogs, Bentley and NiLing.
Debbie grew up in Plainfield, attended St. Mary Immaculate Grade School and was a 1972 graduate of Plainfield High School. She later attended Joliet Junior College, Joliet, received a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) from Governors State University in University Park, IL and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the Jane Addams College of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Debbie worked for many years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and later in private practice at Central Professional Group in Joliet. Debbie was an avid reader.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt. 30 & Rt. 59).
A celebration of Debbie's life will take place Saturday, January 25, 10:30 AM at the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's memory may be made to: Joliet Area Community Hospice, Attn: Development, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, 815-531-3553, www.joliethospice.org/donate/ or 4 Paw Sake Rescue, 2739 Glenwood Dyer Road, Lynwood, IL 60411, (708) 758-3647, www.4pawsake.com
For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 19, 2020