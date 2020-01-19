The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Gregorash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. Gregorash


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra A. Gregorash Obituary
Debra A. Gregorash

(nee Wisniewski)

Born: May 4, 1954

Died: January 15, 2020

Debra A. "Debbie" Gregorash (nee Wisniewski), age 65, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home after an eleven month battle with cancer.

She was born May 4, 1954 in Corona, CA.

Beloved wife of Dennis R. Gregorash, whom she married March 16, 1984, loving mother of Josh (Jamie) Schow of Minnesota, Amy Bersano of Marseilles, IL and Scott (Erin) Bersano of Mesa, AZ, adored Nana of Jordan, Riley, Mason, Auston and Joslyn Schow; Dylan (Andreya) Bennett, Jacob and Joseph Bersano; Tyler and Noah Bersano, step-grandmother of Cody and Brooklyn Justice, devoted daughter of Marilyn (the late Walter) Bierman of Plainfield and the late Daniel Wisniewski, dear sister of Cheryl (John) Jarka of Oswego, IL and Mark (Pam) Wisniewski of San Tan Valley, AZ, step-sister of Cindy (Rick) Lynch, Greg Biermann and Randy Biermann, daughter-in-law of Donald and Joanne Gregorash of Crest Hill, IL, sister-in-law of Suzi (Dave) Misewicz, Bobby (Debbie) Gregorash and Meg (Sean) McLaughlin, fond niece, cousin, auntie, and friend of many. Debbie will also be missed by her dogs, Bentley and NiLing.

Debbie grew up in Plainfield, attended St. Mary Immaculate Grade School and was a 1972 graduate of Plainfield High School. She later attended Joliet Junior College, Joliet, received a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) from Governors State University in University Park, IL and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the Jane Addams College of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Debbie worked for many years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and later in private practice at Central Professional Group in Joliet. Debbie was an avid reader.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt. 30 & Rt. 59).

A celebration of Debbie's life will take place Saturday, January 25, 10:30 AM at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's memory may be made to: Joliet Area Community Hospice, Attn: Development, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, 815-531-3553, www.joliethospice.org/donate/ or 4 Paw Sake Rescue, 2739 Glenwood Dyer Road, Lynwood, IL 60411, (708) 758-3647, www.4pawsake.com

For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -