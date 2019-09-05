The Herald-News Obituaries
|
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Debra Ann (Kubitschek) Wood


1954 - 2019
Debra Ann (Kubitschek) Wood Obituary
Debra Ann Wood

Born: August 3, 1954; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 31, 2019; in Reddick, IL

Debra Ann Wood (nee Kubitschek), age 65, of Reddick, IL passed away suddenly, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home.

Born August 3, 1954 in Chicago, IL to the late Victor and Hiertha Kubitschek. Debra was previously employed by the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant as a security guard. She enjoyed fishing, bicycling, and gardening. Debra was an animal lover and most of all loved her cats.

Surviving are her beloved husband, James Wood of Reddick, whom she married October 22, 1983 at St. Anne's Church in Crest Hill, IL; three daughters; and one sister, Linda St. Germain of TN. Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Victor Kubitschek, Jr.; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James R. and Phyllis Wood.

Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may directed to: 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL 60654.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to sign her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 5, 2019
