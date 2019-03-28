Debra J. Moreno



Debra J. Moreno (nee Krueger), age 63 years, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph's Medical Center. Born in Joliet on February 20, 1956, she graduated from Joliet Township Central, Class of 1974. Debra was a member of the National Honor Society and the high school choir.



She loved music and enjoyed attending concerts; an avid Chicago Blackhawks and Wolves fan; she loved a good bargain and shopping at thrift stores; loved gambling on the slots at the casinos; watching new and old movies; tending to her garden and flowers and she was a great cook and baker. Debra loved sharing her knowledge and skills with everyone and she will be remembered as an unconditional loving wife and mother, "the glue of her family."



Preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Isabelle (nee Jaksetich) Krueger and one brother, Keith Krueger.



Survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Daniel J. Moreno; her dearest children, June, Christopher, Gabriel, Michael Moreno and Samantha (Robert) Padilla; her granddog, Ace; Beloved sister of Curtis Krueger, Karen Hopson and Thomas Krueger; dear sister-in-law of Betty Krueger and Marlene Moreno; her mother-in-law Marie Moreno; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Family and friends will gather at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am.



Per Debra's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully accorded.



For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM. Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019