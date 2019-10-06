The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Deena June Gnefkow Obituary
Deena June Gnefkow

Age 71, of Wilmington, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday morning September 26, 2019.

She was born August 17, 1948 in Leawood, Kansas to the late Freida (Lake) and Chester C. Seiglar.

Surviving are her daughter, Joan (Paul) Letourneau of Elmhurst, IL; son, Joe (Bridget) Gravino of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Clayton Letourneau; Grant and Brock Gravino.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, JoAnn Seiglar Wright Wochner.

Deena was employed in the real estate profession when she was younger, and continued to pursue her passion for design and construction throughout her life. Her hobbies and interests included breeding and raising Chow Chows; her favorite dog, Fuji, held a special place in her heart.

She will be remembered fondly for instilling a love of rock-and-roll music in her children and for being "forever young".

As it was Deena's wish cremation rites have been accorded and services will be held at a later date near her hometown in Kansas.

Memorials in her name to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, nami.org would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 6, 2019
