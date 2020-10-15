Della May Brown
Della May Brown (nee Wellman) - Of Joliet, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Age 96 years.
Survived by her daughters Kathleen (A. Ray) Jordan of Joliet and Patricia (Rex) Rackouski of New Lenox. Two grandchildren Alexis Jordan and Cody Jordan.
Preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Brown (2002), her parents Bertie C. and Dorothy (nee Lyons) Wellman. Also preceded by aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Della was born September 27, 1924 in Joliet to the late Bertie and Dorothy Wellman. She married Donald W. Brown on August 11, 1946 at First Presbyterian Church in Joliet. She attended Joliet Public Schools and graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1943. Della worked at Gerlach-Barklow Co./Rust Craft Greeting Card Company in the late 50's and early 60's. She also worked at the Maryknoll Bakery in New Lenox in the late 60's and early 70's. In her free time she raised violets, loved to work in her yard, sewed and created costumes, clothes and crafts for her daughters and grandchildren, knit, crochet, paint and decorate wooden crafts that Don would create and cut out from wood, as little as doll furniture to a large barn toy chest.
Della was an active member, supporter and Life Member of the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA Culbertson School, Will County Threshermen's Association, Rialto Preservation Society, Life member of Caterpillar Retiree's Club. Member and Deaconess of First Presbyterian Church since 1944, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Life member of St. Francis Academy/Joliet Catholic Academy Alumni Association, class room volunteer for 33 years at Schmuhl School and Tyler School in New Lenox. 65 year member of DAR Louis Joliet Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution since 1955.
Special Thank you to the nurses and staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice and Mindful Living and Care, who helped the family care for Della.
Private funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Ingalls Park United Methodist Church, Joliet Area Historical Museum, New Beginnings Animal Rescue or Rialto Square Theatre Preservation Society will be appreciated.
