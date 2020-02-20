|
|
Delores A. Lukanich
Delores A. Lukanich "Dotsie" (nee Siefert), age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Delores is survived by her loving children, Dale (Christine) and Robert Lukanich; granddaughter, Lisa (Bruce) Laurie; great-grandsons, Austin, Kaden, Cole and Quinn Laurie; cousins that were like brothers and sisters, Janet Moorman, Steve Rittof Jr., Lori Valek, Dorothy Forte, Shirley Pershey, John Schubert, Val Sprietzer Jr., Robert Spreitzer, and Henry Setina; and nephew, Dave (Lynn) Siefert.
Preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Luke" Lukanich Jr.; parents, William and Mary (nee Sprajcar) Siefert; brother, Donald (Dorothy) Siefert; in-laws, Nell and Paul Lukanich Sr.; great-grandson, William Laurie; companion, Ray E. Conway; cousins, Babs Setina-Busch and Jerry Spreitzer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dotsie's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Dotsie's life will begin on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Delores A. Lukanich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020