Delores Clay
Delores Clay, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Delores is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Vernon Clay; children, Lyle Clay, Marilyn (Thomas) Darin, Kim (Dennis) Harvey; grandchildren Tim (Deanne) Clay, Marie Clay, Christie (Zachary) Randich, Kelly Darin, Misty ( Matthew) Canfarelli, Grant Harvey; great grand-children, Elliott Clay, Reese and Brooklyn Stukel, Cooper Randich, and Emersyn Canfarelli; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Carrol Marple of Canon City, CO, and Virginia Whipple of Aurora, IL; and her dear friends Donna, Karla, Beth and Margaret.
She is preceded in death by her father Truman Moore, mother Thelma (nee Truster) Garner, and her brother Richard Moore.
Delores, formerly of Plainfield, most recently of Minooka, was known as a very avid walker. Whether it was rain, or shine, she was often seen strolling through Channahon Park District. Delores retired from Fleischmann's Distillery in Plainfield after 17 years of service. She was a member of Mission Bible Church in Minooka. In her free time she liked taking day trips and playing bingo with the senior groups. She assisted with her children's Brownie and Cub Scout groups, and she helped with coaching her children's softball teams. Her greatest love though, was spending time with her beloved family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for their wonderful care.
A memorial visitation for Delores will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Rd, in Joliet. The visitation will begin at 4 p.m. and will continue until the time of service at 7 p.m. Donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2020