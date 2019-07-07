DeLores E. Gossen



Born: July 14, 1927



Died: June 30, 2019



On Sunday, June 30, 2019, DeLores E. "Dee" Gossen, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 91.



DeLores was born on July 14, 1927 in Marshfield, WI to Theodore and Ethel Knutson. She married Hilary "Howdie" Gossen and moved to Joliet. They raised three sons, Donald, Douglas, and Dennis.



DeLores was preceded in death by her spouse, Hilary; parents, Theodore and Ethel Knutson; her brothers, John, Dennis and Richard Knutson; step-grandsons, Raymond and David McClanahan.



She is survived by her three children, Donald (Alice) Gossen, Douglas (Kelly) Gossen, and Dennis (Michele) Gossen; six grandchildren, Kristen (Adam) Graf, Karla (fianc Steven Keeley) Gossen, Kara Gossen, Kathleen Gossen, Jessica Gossen, Jamison Gossen; great-grandchild Athena Graf; brothers, Gordon (Phyllis) Knutson, James (Geri) Knutson; sisters, Ruth (Lloyd) Ress, Gloria (late James) Newmier, Anita (Elmer Jr.) Seehafer, (late John Snell), Bonnie (David) Schultz; sisters-in-law, Carol Knutson, Agnes Knutson. She will also be dearly missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Dee was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, church council secretary, member of Dorcas Circle, served on WELCA, alter guild and memorial committee, bazaar chairwoman, and Bible School Director.



She held several positions in the Joliet area PTA and was a member of American Legion Harwood Post.



Rock gardens were a passion of hers with a belief that the more rocks, the better the yard. Of course, she also believed those rocks needed to be covered with gnomes and stone animals too. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.



Visitation at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL, Tuesday, July 9, 4-8PM and Wednesday morning 9:30-10 AM at St. John Lutheran Church. Funeral Service at St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL, Wednesday, July 10, 10AM.



In lieu of flowers send memorials to St. John Lutheran Church.



Long time Joliet resident Published in The Herald-News from July 7 to July 8, 2019