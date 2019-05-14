Delores E. Schneider



Born: December 15, 1931; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 4, 2019; in East Peoria, IL



Delores E. Schneider, 87, a resident of East Peoria, IL four years, was called home, after her battle with leukemia, by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in East Peoria, IL after a life time spent in New Lenox and Joliet.



Delores was born December 15, 1931 in Chicago to Eugene D. and Dorothy M. Novotny Carter.



Surviving are two brothers, Wendell E. Carter, a retired M.D. and Donald (Diane) Carter. Also surviving are three nieces, Genanne (Frank) Bombola of Lodi, CA, Leslee (Douglas) Haggard of Arlington, TN, Melody Hart of Orlando, FL and two nephews, Matthew (Christine) Carter of New Lenox, Wendell E. (Sarah) Carter II of Peoria.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Eugene Carter.



While living in Joliet she enjoyed time spent in volunteer work aide with the Sisters of St. Francis, enjoyed dancing, bowling and catching up with her friends at the Chi-Chat-Chew Club.



She graduated from New Lenox Grade School in 1946 and fromJoliet Township High School in 1950. Sheworked at Caterpillar for more than 33 years, prior to her retirement and was a member of the Caterpillar Retiree's Club.



Delores was extremely friendly and loved everyone she met. She especially loved being around young children, in her neighborhood, who always came to adore her.



Cremation rites were accorded.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.