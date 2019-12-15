|
Delores Marie Suhadolc (nee Horvat)
Delores Marie Suhadolc (nee Horvat), age 94 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with her loving family by her side at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Delores is survived by her children, Leonard Jr. (Noreen Zielinski) and Andi (the late Timothy) Gruber; five grandchildren, Jennifer Langs, Joseph (Christine) Suhadolc, Jeffrey (Jamie) Suhadolc, Christopher (Stefanie) Gruber and Katie (Will) Napier; 9 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Addison Langs, Colin and Dylan Suhadolc, Madison Suhadolc, Reese and Blaire Gruber, Emma and Talen Napier; sister, MaryAnn (Joseph) Pluth; brothers, Robert (Joann) and Raymond (Gladys) Horvat; and brother-in-law, Nick Rousonelos; sisters-in-law, Betty (the late Fredrick) Suhadolc and Beverly (the late Richard) Suhadolc. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband Leonard Sr. (1997); parents, Joseph and Mary (nee Kobe) Horvat; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Catherine Suhadolc; 7 sisters, Josephine Ercegovich, Catherine (Walter) Sargent, Dorothy (Joseph) Lakotich, Evelyn (Lou) Mauro, Rose (Lou) Meyers, Lorraine (Ralph) Wedic and Teresa Rousonelos; 2 brothers, Joseph (Eileen) Horvat and George Horvat; 3 brothers-in-law, Richard, Fredrick and John Jr. Suhadolc; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Casey) Scriber; and son-in-law, Timothy Gruber.
Delores was a member of the Slovenian Union of America, Rosarian Bowling League, KSKJ Lodge #29 and St. Joseph Altar and Rosary Society. She was a lifelong parishioner and volunteer of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Delores ran a family catering business for many years and was known for being a wonderful cook, especially for her Potica. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Delores will be truly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Delores' name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet would be appreciated.
A celebration of Delores' life will begin on Monday, December 16, 2019 with a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019