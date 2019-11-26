The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Nations C.O.G.I.C
503 S. Water St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
All Nations C.O.G.I.C.
503 S. Water St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Delores R. Waddell


1950 - 2019
Delores R. Waddell Obituary
Delores R. Waddell

Born: February 13, 1950

Died: November 18, 2019

Delores R. Waddell was born February 13, 1950 in Joliet, IL to Ira and Rosabell Barber.

On November 18, 2019, as she peacefully slept, Our God wrapped His loving arms around her and whispered, come, it's time to rest.

Delores met the love of her life, Monroe Waddell and was married for 49 years and to this union, four girls were born; Crystal, Lakita, Earline and Tamala Waddell.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Waddell; parents, Ira and Rosabell Barber; daughter, Tamala Clayton; brothers, Donald Barber and Wilbert Barber; sister, Geraldine Barber; in-laws, Frank (Elizabeth) Waddell; brothers-in-law, William Thomas, Jr. and Walter Whitehead; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her three daughters, Crystal (Antwan) White, Lakita Waddell and Earline (Audi) Wilson, all of Joliet, IL; step-son, Victor (Chalandris) Jackson of Green Bay, WI; son-in-law, Loren Clayton, Sr.; brother, Eugene (Glory) Barber, three sisters, Shirley Barber, Earline Barber and JoAnn Whitehead; sisters-in-law, Bessie (Roy) Dotson, Susie Barber and Patricia Waddell-Edwards (John); brother-in-law, Randy (Barb) Waddell; 26 pride and joy grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and three bonus babies and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home and Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at All Nations C.O.G.I.C., 503 S. Water St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Rev. DeAndre Robinson, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019
