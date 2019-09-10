|
|
Delphine D. Rompa
Born: February 6, 1945
Died: September 8, 2019
Delphine D. "Del" Rompa (nee Markuszewski), age 74, of Romeoville, IL, passed away peacefully at Lakewood Nursing Center in Plainfield, IL on September 8, 2019, while under Joliet Hospice care. Del was born in Chicago, IL on February 6, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Heliodor and Eugenia (nee Szyepkowski) Markuszewski.
Del is survived by her sons, Ed (Michelle) and Mike (Helen) Rompa; and grandchildren, Brennen, Cullen and Trayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Rompa Jr., who passed on September 6, 2018.
Del was born and raised in Chicago where her parents originally owned a grocery store on Superior Street. The Markuszewski family relocated to North Keystone Avenue where Del would later meet the love of her life, Edward. She attended Holy Family Academy Grade and High School and was then the first in her family to obtain a college degree, graduating from DePaul University. She worked at Jewel while going to college, which was her favorite job. Del later became a teacher at St. Andrews in Romeoville where she taught 3rd Grade and Art. She influenced so many students for over twenty years and had a passion for catholic education. She was proud of her sons and adored her grandchildren. She loved attending thousands of their football, baseball and basketball games for over forty years and was an avid Joliet Catholic Hilltopper fan where her sons and grandson attended. She always enjoyed an episode of "The Golden Girls", loved her English Bulldogs and enjoyed spending time at their lake home at Lake Wildwood in Varna, IL.
Del was one of the most caring, loving individuals and she will be terribly missed. Her family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield. Enhanced tributes will be played during the visitation. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, September 12, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will immediately follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019