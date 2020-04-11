|
Demetra Ascaridis
Demetra Ascaridis, age 87, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lakeshore Rehab and Healthcare, Joliet.She was born March 13, 1933 in Mavriki, Greece, the daughter of George and Theresa (Marinakis) Alexakos.
Demetra was a good wife, a loving mother, and a devoted grandmother. Her family was everything to her. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 65 years, James Ascaridis; three devoted children, Michael (Beverly) Ascaridis, Theresa Ascaridis and Georgia (Doug) Kanive; and two grandchildren, Gina Kanive and Alex Flatt; three brothers, Spiros (Maria) Alexakos, Dimitrios (Katherina) Alexakos, and Elias (Angelica) Alexakos; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Flatt; and her parents.
Funeral services for Demetra Ascaridis will be private and interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated.
