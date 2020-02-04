|
Denice M. Muzzarelli
(nee Alderson)
Born: November 19, 1957; in Joliet, IL
Died: January 31, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 62, of South Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, after battling cancer for over four years.
Born November 19, 1957 in Joliet, IL to the late John and Loretta (nee Togliatto) Alderson.
Denice most recently was employed by the Village of Gardner as a deputy clerk. She also worked for MKM Oil and the South Wilmington grade school.
She was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Blackhawks fan. Above all else, she was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply not only for her boys, but for her treasured nieces, nephews, and their families.
Surviving are her husband of thirty-eight years, Jon E. Muzzarelli of South Wilmington, whom she married February 7, 1981 in South Wilmington; two sons, Brandon Jon (Heather) Muzzarelli of Gardner, IL and Roth Alan (Lindsey) Muzzarelli of South Wilmington; three grandchildren, her precious angels, James, Charlie, Connor, and one grandson due to arrive in May; two brothers, Rick (Cindy) Alderson of South Wilmington and Randy (Diane) Alderson of Coal City, IL; two sisters, Diane (the late Anthony "Slabs") Serena of South Wilmington and Debbie (Brian) Christensen of Gardner, IL; step-sister, Connie (Gene) Williams of Mendota, IL; step sister-in-law, Phyllis Yenerich of AR; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike (Ann) Muzzarelli of Braidwood; and special friend, Tammy Lenzie of Gardner.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Loretta Alderson; step-father, Philip Yenerich; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Gretchen Muzzarelli; nephew, A.J. Serena; great nephews, Ty and Ryan Hampson; and step-brother, Ron Yenerich.
Visitation for Denice will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Family and friends will meet at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church or to the Northwestern Memorial Research Foundation: www.foundation.nm.org.
