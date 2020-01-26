|
|
Denise M. Schreiner
(nee Armbrust)
Denise M. Schreiner, 56, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on her birthday at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, she went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020
Denise worked at Home Depot in Joliet as a cashier for 20 years. She enjoyed helping people and loved shopping, dining out, and getting together with friends and coworkers. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, and showing her skills in her crafting abilities. She thoroughly enjoyed late October, with Halloween being her favorite holiday.
She is preceded by her parents, Mildred (nee Lopez) in 2013 and Carl Armbrust in 2017.
Denise is survived by her sister, Mildred (Jeff) Avery; niece, Bianca Avery; and a nephew, Zachary Avery, both from Arizona. Also surviving are numerous cousins, her good and caring friends, including the Scheidt and McCarroll families, and many friends at Home Depot.
We wish to thank RUSH for their excellent care afforded to Denise while she was in their care.
Funeral Services for Denise M. Schreiner will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or to the would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020