Dennis C. Doyle
"Dops", age 79, of Shorewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 9, 1940, in Hammond, IN, the son of the late Clarence and Alice (nee Snider) Doyle, residing in Shorewood for the past 47 years.
Dennis graduated with the Class of 1958 at Fontana High School in California. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy; serving in the Beach Master Unit 2 in South Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis and he was also trained and stationed in Japan, Okinawa, and the Philippines. He continued his service for an additional two years in the Naval Reserves.
Dennis worked as a Machinist Specialist at Electric Motors of LaGrange, IL for 33 years and was a proud UAW Union Member throughout his career. He was also very active in youth baseball, committing his time as Field Director for PONY Baseball from 1980 until 2019 and attended the PONY World Series every year during that time. Dennis was also the PONY Baseball Manager for the Troy Baseball League from 1980 until 2000.
Never one for idle hands or mind, Dennis was also an active chess tournament player who played in over 100 rated tournaments with the U.S. Chess Federation. In his later years, he enjoyed playing golf recreationally and often played a round with many retired players each season. Dennis dedicated his time and efforts to the as a member and also to the Hines Veterans Hospital as a volunteer after his retirement in 2003.
Survived by his wife of 54 years, Dalal "Dee" (nee Kateeb); children, Dennis R. (Jamie) Doyle and Denise A. (fianc , Andy Mears) Seeley; very special and precious grandchildren, Ryan (Beth) Seeley and Kevin Seeley; sister, Pat (Dave) Bendt; brother-in-law, Hasson (Mary) Kateeb, and sister-in-law, Miriam McGrath; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Luando (1987).
Visitation for Dennis C. Doyle will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will follow where full military honors will be accorded under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020