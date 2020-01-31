The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black Rd.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black Rd.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis C. Doyle


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis C. Doyle Obituary
Dennis C. Doyle

"Dops", age 79, of Shorewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 9, 1940, in Hammond, IN, the son of the late Clarence and Alice (nee Snider) Doyle, residing in Shorewood for the past 47 years.

Dennis graduated with the Class of 1958 at Fontana High School in California. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy; serving in the Beach Master Unit 2 in South Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis and he was also trained and stationed in Japan, Okinawa, and the Philippines. He continued his service for an additional two years in the Naval Reserves.

Dennis worked as a Machinist Specialist at Electric Motors of LaGrange, IL for 33 years and was a proud UAW Union Member throughout his career. He was also very active in youth baseball, committing his time as Field Director for PONY Baseball from 1980 until 2019 and attended the PONY World Series every year during that time. Dennis was also the PONY Baseball Manager for the Troy Baseball League from 1980 until 2000.

Never one for idle hands or mind, Dennis was also an active chess tournament player who played in over 100 rated tournaments with the U.S. Chess Federation. In his later years, he enjoyed playing golf recreationally and often played a round with many retired players each season. Dennis dedicated his time and efforts to the as a member and also to the Hines Veterans Hospital as a volunteer after his retirement in 2003.

Survived by his wife of 54 years, Dalal "Dee" (nee Kateeb); children, Dennis R. (Jamie) Doyle and Denise A. (fianc , Andy Mears) Seeley; very special and precious grandchildren, Ryan (Beth) Seeley and Kevin Seeley; sister, Pat (Dave) Bendt; brother-in-law, Hasson (Mary) Kateeb, and sister-in-law, Miriam McGrath; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Luando (1987).

Visitation for Dennis C. Doyle will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will follow where full military honors will be accorded under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -