Dennis D. Hatton Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis D. Hatton, Sr.

Dennis D. Hatton, Sr., age 75, of Coal City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Survived by his children Dennis D. (Amy)Hatton, Jr., Laura (Ed) Dunbar and Kandy Rossi, grandchildren Bailey, Tom, Jade, Cody and Jake, his sisters Laura Eisenbrand, Kim McGann, Cris Gougar and Mary (Harold) Brown, his brother Douglas Gougar, his first wife Linda Hatton and best friends Burton, Steve, Jimmy, Paulie, Carl, Dan & Barb, Bill Hoyt, Bill Cooper, Bruce, Scott and many more.

Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Laura (nee Hansen) Hatton, his brothers Richard Hatton and Chuck Hatton and the two people that held a special place in Dennis's heart throughout his life, Robert "Joe" and Elda May Gougar.

Dennis started driving a tractor on the farmat the age of 12. At 20 years old he joined the Carpenters Union Local 174where he was a journey man carpenter for 33 years retiring at the age of 53.

Over the years Dennis enjoyed many great cars and motorcycles. Looking back Dennis said that he had a good life, a good family and many wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis's name to the American Cancer Societyby visiting www.cancer.org would be most appreciated. Visitation for Dennis will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Masks will be required. Funeral service will take place the same day at 12:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Inurnment at Friends Cemetery, McNabb, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved