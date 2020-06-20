Dennis D. Hatton, Sr.
Dennis D. Hatton, Sr., age 75, of Coal City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Survived by his children Dennis D. (Amy)Hatton, Jr., Laura (Ed) Dunbar and Kandy Rossi, grandchildren Bailey, Tom, Jade, Cody and Jake, his sisters Laura Eisenbrand, Kim McGann, Cris Gougar and Mary (Harold) Brown, his brother Douglas Gougar, his first wife Linda Hatton and best friends Burton, Steve, Jimmy, Paulie, Carl, Dan & Barb, Bill Hoyt, Bill Cooper, Bruce, Scott and many more.
Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Laura (nee Hansen) Hatton, his brothers Richard Hatton and Chuck Hatton and the two people that held a special place in Dennis's heart throughout his life, Robert "Joe" and Elda May Gougar.
Dennis started driving a tractor on the farmat the age of 12. At 20 years old he joined the Carpenters Union Local 174where he was a journey man carpenter for 33 years retiring at the age of 53.
Over the years Dennis enjoyed many great cars and motorcycles. Looking back Dennis said that he had a good life, a good family and many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis's name to the American Cancer Societyby visiting www.cancer.org would be most appreciated. Visitation for Dennis will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Masks will be required. Funeral service will take place the same day at 12:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Inurnment at Friends Cemetery, McNabb, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.