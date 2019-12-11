|
|
Dennis D. Sims
Born: February 10, 1957; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 1, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Dennis D. Sims was born February 10, 1957 to Lonnie Marvin Sims, Sr. and Ethel Pearl Sims in Joliet, Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Matthew Sims.
He departed this life on December 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL.
He leaves to cherish his memories; two daughters, Sonya Sims-Sampson (Issac) and Kathleen Sims-Hogue (Douglas); four sisters, Demetria Sims, Julie Sims Hatten-Dale (Jeffery), Roslyn Lewis (Michael) and Daphney Sims-Washington, all of Joliet, IL; one brother, Vincent Sims, Sr.; two great aunts, Ester Hill and Artis Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at All Nations C.O.G.I.C., 503 S. Water St., Joliet, IL. Service at 7:00 PM, Eld. Dwayne Barefield, officiating. Interment Saturday, December 14, 2019 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019