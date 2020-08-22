Dennis Joseph Krieger
Born: Date; In Town
Died: August 14, 2020; in Dyersburg, TN
Dennis Joseph Krieger, age 60, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Dyersburg, TN. Dennis was born in Joliet, the son of the late Robert (Bob) and Helen (Forkal) Krieger. He attended St. Jude School in Joliet and Joliet West High School. He worked at General Motors for over 25 years and more recently worked in construction, homebuilding.
Dennis, a very skilled guitar player, was passionate about music, and loved attending concerts. He enjoyed creating - rebuilding guitars and crafting beautiful carpentry and tile work. Dennis loved spending time on the water and was a competitive swimmer as well as scuba diver when he was younger. He enjoyed boating, tubing, snow skiing and fishing. And he appreciated Harley Davidson anything! Above all, Dennis was very generous and giving person.
Surviving are his loving daughter, Kayla (Jeremy) Bopp; four grandchildren, Tayler, Lukas, Ethan and Barrett; his beloved dog Logan; four siblings, Mary Catherine (Stephen) Kapella of Joliet, IL, Robert Duane (Sonnya) Krieger of Tinley Park, IL, Patricia Susan (Andrew) Kramer of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Jeffrey Stephen Krieger of East Hartford, CT, nieces Wendy Ebben, Kristin Krieger, Jessica Auchter and nephew Matt Ebben.
Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dennis Krieger's name to the American Heart Association
would be appreciated.
