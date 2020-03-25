|
|
Dennis M. Offermann
Dennis M. Offermann, age 78, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County, after a long bout with Parkinson's Disease.
Born January 18, 1942 in Joliet, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marge (Dedinski) Offermann, and was a lifelong area resident. He retired at age 65, after over 35 years of service, from Stepan Chemical.
Denny loved fishing in Canada with his brothers and friends, as well as trips to the family property on the Fox River, over the past 25 years. He also enjoyed a cold beer at Malnar's Tap which was his favorite watering hole, the yearly vacations at Swamp Lake in Wisconsin, making wine from almost anything he could find, mushroom "hunting", and working on cars in his garage. Denny touched many lives with his soft heart and gentle words and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his daughter Tracy (Francis) Curry. Also surviving are his three granddaughters Brittany, Briley and Brynlin; one great-grandson Brayden; one great-granddaughter, Brooke; a brother Gary (Linda) Offerman"n"; sisters, Sue (Ken) Bolte and Claire; as well as many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Thomas Offermann (2018).
Services for Dennis Offermann will be private. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
A Celebration of Denny's Life will be held at a later date and will be announced when those arrangements are able to be made.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to a would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 25, 2020