Dennis M. Warwick
Born: May 11, 1936; in Buffalo, NY
Died: May 13, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Dennis M. Warwick, 84, of Carillon Lakes, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 11, 1936 in Buffalo NY.
Dennis was the only child of Clarence H. and Ruth H. (nee Damohn) Warwick. He attended Lakeshore Central High School in Angola, NY. Followed by Canisius College in Buffalo, NY where he earned his bachelor's in business administration. Dennis served in the army for two years during which he was stationed in New Jersey. Dennis's work life took him to many different manufacturing companies where he was employed as the president and CEO. He is also a past President and CEO of the Fabricators and Manufacturers association. Dennis founded his own consulting company, Oak Consulting, Inc., in Crestview Hills, KY. Upon doing so Dennis found that he enjoyed consulting work and he continued working in that field until his retirement.
Dennis married the love of his life, Joyce M. Smith, on July 3, 1988 and together they enjoyed 32 wonderful years. Both Dennis and Joyce loved to travel, play golf, and dine out. What they most enjoyed was spending time with their family.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife Joyce; devoted daughters, Lisa (Eric) Meiners of Sidney, OH and Laura (Victory) Warwick Akeredolu of Chicago, IL; caring Stepsons, Toby (Diane) Smith, Kevin (Katie) Smith, and Peter (Rhonda) Smith; beloved grandchildren, Jordan Henning, Austin Stober, Anthony Henning, Chad Smith, Danielle Sheppard, Brad Smith, Luke Smith, Ethan Smith, Emma Smith, and Caroline Smith; adoring great-grandchildren, Hugh Henning, and Quinn Sheppard.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Lesley Stober Warwick.
The family is holding private services.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2020.