Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Dennis Matthew Ledenback Jr. Obituary
Dennis Matthew Ledenbach Jr.

Dennis Matthew Ledenbach Jr., age 46, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Dennis is survived by his Uncle, Ed Williams and numerus friends from Anthony's Restaurant and Pub.

Preceded in death by his father, Dennis Matthew Ledenbach Sr. and mother, Charlene Louise Williams.

Dennis was a fun, loving and kind soul. He would do anything for anyone that asked.

Dennis was an avid Star Wars, Bears and wrestling fan. He was full of life and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Dennis' life will begin on Monday, December 23, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home 1211 Plainfield Road Joliet from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Obituary and tribute wall for Dennis Matthew Ledenbach Jr. at tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
