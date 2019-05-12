Dennis Mattix



Born: November 15, 1937; in St. Elmo, IL



Died: May 2, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Dennis Mattix, age 81 of Joliet, passed away Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at home with his family by his side.



Born November 15, 1937 in St. Elmo, Illinois, Dennis was the son of George and Gladys (Yakel) Mattix. He graduated from St. Elmo High School in 1955, Illinois Wesleyan University in 1959 and later obtained a master's degree in education. He devoted the next thirty-five years to teaching physical education, driver's education and coaching basketball. He retired from Plainfield School District 202 in 1993.



In 1958 Dennis would marry his high school sweetheart, Wanda Hyle in the St. Elmo Methodist Church, and together they would start a home and raise their family. He was an active member of Hope United Methodist Church and his fraternity Phi Gamma Delta. Dennis was a golfer, sports enthusiast and lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all, he was a husband, father and grandfather who cherished all of his days with his family.



Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Wanda; five children: Lori Mattix, Penny Mattix, Monty (Diana) Mattix, Lane Mattix and Blake (Julie) Mattix; nine grandchildren, a special niece, Karen and numerous other nieces and nephews.



Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Lucille Masters and Jane Howell, and sister-in-law, Brenda (the late Bill) Turner.



Per Dennis' wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 2506 Caton Farm Road in Joliet. Pastor Glenna Olumstad (retired) will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Dennis' memory to the or Hope United Methodist Church. Published in The Herald-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019