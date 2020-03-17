|
|
Dennis Mellinger
Dennis Mellinger, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He was survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marlene Mellinger; children: Patricia Ann (Michael Douglas) Smith, Maria (Andy) Fischer, and Dennis Edward Mellinger; grand-children: Zoe, Meaghan, Teagan, Lennon, and Bridget Fischer, Anna Irene, and Michael Patrick Smith, Amanda Eboli, Brandon, and Dillon Mellinger; and three great-grandchildren; half-sister Marilyn Whitehurst.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Suzanne Mellinger; son: Charles Mellinger, and grandson, Matthew Smith.
Dennis is known for his wicked sense of humor, was a loving grandfather and enjoyed being a babysitter, and a life member of the American Legion Post 1080. He also enjoyed spending time with reading a good book.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until chapel prayers at 10:35 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Following chapel prayers, driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Dennis will be laid to rest in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill following mass.
Obituary and tribute wall for Dennis Mellinger at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2020