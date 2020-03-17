The Herald-News Obituaries
Dennis Mellinger

Dennis Mellinger Obituary
Dennis Mellinger

Dennis Mellinger, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

He was survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marlene Mellinger; children: Patricia Ann (Michael Douglas) Smith, Maria (Andy) Fischer, and Dennis Edward Mellinger; grand-children: Zoe, Meaghan, Teagan, Lennon, and Bridget Fischer, Anna Irene, and Michael Patrick Smith, Amanda Eboli, Brandon, and Dillon Mellinger; and three great-grandchildren; half-sister Marilyn Whitehurst.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Suzanne Mellinger; son: Charles Mellinger, and grandson, Matthew Smith.

Dennis is known for his wicked sense of humor, was a loving grandfather and enjoyed being a babysitter, and a life member of the American Legion Post 1080. He also enjoyed spending time with reading a good book.

Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until chapel prayers at 10:35 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Following chapel prayers, driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Dennis will be laid to rest in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill following mass.

Obituary and tribute wall for Dennis Mellinger at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2020
