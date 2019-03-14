The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis O. Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis O. Myers Obituary
Dennis O. Myers

Dennis O. Myers, age 76, Naval Veteran; beloved husband of Shirley nee Blaskey; loving father of Dennis (Alice), Timothy (Flavia), Shirley (Eric) Degnan and Christopher (Colleen); cherished grandfather of Heather, Dennis, Ali, Nate, Sheilah, Josh, Aubrey, Callie, Braden, Isaac, Faith, Scarlett, Nicholas, Kristin, Bret and Derek; great-grandfather of Gabe and Aurora; fond brother of Maureen (Lenny) Fiorito and Cathy Richter.

Memorial Visitation Saturday 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to www.oneforthekids.org.

For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now