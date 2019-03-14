|
|
Dennis O. Myers
Dennis O. Myers, age 76, Naval Veteran; beloved husband of Shirley nee Blaskey; loving father of Dennis (Alice), Timothy (Flavia), Shirley (Eric) Degnan and Christopher (Colleen); cherished grandfather of Heather, Dennis, Ali, Nate, Sheilah, Josh, Aubrey, Callie, Braden, Isaac, Faith, Scarlett, Nicholas, Kristin, Bret and Derek; great-grandfather of Gabe and Aurora; fond brother of Maureen (Lenny) Fiorito and Cathy Richter.
Memorial Visitation Saturday 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to www.oneforthekids.org.
For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019