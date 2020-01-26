The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Dennis Senffner

Dennis Senffner Obituary
Dennis Senffner

Dennis Senffner, 83, passed away on January 18, 2020, with his devoted family at his side.

Survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; his two children Kim (Kevin) Pierce and Ron (Tracy) Senffner; grandchildren Tyler and Shea Pierce and Taylor Senffner; sister, Jacqueline (LeRoy-deceased) Pommerening; brother -in-law, Jim (Juanita) Morrall. Also, three nieces and one nephew.

Preceded in death by his parents Mary and Steve Senffner, brother Don (Dorothy-deceased), and nephews Michael Senffner and Jay Morrall.

Denny worked for Jewel as a meat-cutter for 50 plus years. His favorite pastime was fishing with his buddies; he was a member of Ceco Recreation Club where he spent many hours doing what he loved.

Per Denny's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A private memorial service was held on January 22, 2020.

A special thank you to the Hospice team who took care of him thru his journey.

Donations can be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60432.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020
