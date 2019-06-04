Densie Darcel Younger



Densie Darcel Younger, 68 years of age, unexpectedly passed away after an accidental fall at her home in Fernandina Beach, FL.



Densie was preceded in death by her adored mother, Frances Louise Kennedy Younger.



Densie is survived by her spouse of 31 years, Vicky Lynn Olson (Fernandina Beach, FL), her brother Raymadier Younger (Michele) Coal City, IL, her sister Cheryl Carter (Randy) Charlotte, NC, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and father Elmo Ray Younger, Morris, IL.



Densie was born and raised in Morris, IL , and excelled in sports, leading to her earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Illinois State University. Densie was a teacher and coach of high school health education and sports in Illinois for several years. Densie furthered her education to earn a Master of Computer Systems and Information Management, recertified to teach in South Carolina, and later was close to acquiring her Master of Business Administration (MBA).



After moving to South Carolina, Densie became a firefighter in North Charleston, then became the first woman Crane Operator at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and later transferred to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA. After several years as a Crane Operator, Densie took the Administrative Promotional Path and retired as the Command Evaluator at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. At her Retirement Ceremony Densie was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, one of the highest civilian awards earned by civilian employees who have contributed "high value" of service.



Throughout her life Densie never stopped doing the things she loved, which was coaching, refereeing, volunteering for Special Olympics, Parks and Recreation, while continuing to teach children about sports wherever she was, in Illinois, Charleston, SC, Kingsland, GA, and Fernandina Beach, FL. One of her favorite charities for the past few years was volunteering for the Joy to the Children, Inc. during the Christmas Holiday in Nassau County, FL.



Densie loved life! One could often find her cheering on her favorite sports teams, biking, yoga, fitness training, and working in her beautiful yard. She loved her friends, reading, listening to music, playing online games with friends around the world, and was a wonderful cook.



Densie will be forever missed and loved by all who had the opportunity to know such a beautiful soul with her warm and infectious smile.



Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Densie at a later time.



The family asks memorials be made to the in her name.



