Deva C. Speckman, nee Costello, age 79, of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the emergency room of Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.



Born August 2, 1939 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Michael and Marie (nee DeMattie) Costello. She was a graduate of the former St. Francis Academy and later attended Beauty School. Deva worked as a beautician for nearly 30 years before becoming a Barista for Gloria Jean's Coffees.



Deva enjoyed many lifelong friendships and always enjoyed meeting new people. It was impossible to go anywhere without running into someone she knew. There was no such thing as a quick trip anywhere. She had a lively and large personality for a person of such small stature. Although we loved her dearly, she was stubborn and did things her way always.



Surviving are her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Jerry Outlaw; cousins, Denise DeMattie, Constance (Allan) King, Carol (late John) Hall, June (Gary) Wright and Bernetta (Alan) Wood; her sister-in-law, Joyce A. (Bruce) Stejskal; two nieces, Jennifer Stejskal and Juliette (Eric Benuska) Stejskal; two great nephews, Chase and Gage; and many dear friends including her beloved McDonald's Breakfast Crew who met regularly for the past 15 years. She is also survived by McKenzie Rae, her beloved Schnauzer.



She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Daniel T. Speckman (November 24, 2018); and her best friend, Joyce Hojnacki (March 14, 2019).



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Deva's name to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, the Will County Humane Society, or any pet rescue of the donor's choice would be appreciated.



Cremation rites have been accorded and interment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Deva's Life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019