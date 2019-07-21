The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Deva C. Speckman


1939 - 2019
Deva C. Speckman Obituary
Deva C. Speckman

Funeral services for Deva C. Speckman will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the Cemetery no later than 10:45 a.m.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500, and to read her complete obituary, please visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019
