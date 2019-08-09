|
Devan Brian Heard
Devan Brian Heard, age 31, passed away tragically on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Portland Oregon and resided in Woodridge, IL. Firefighter Devan Heard served his residency at West Valley and began his career at the West Valley Fire District. He met his beloved wife, Stacy and moved to Chicago to start a family and further his career. Devan became a Firefighter/ Paramedic at the New Lenox Fire Protection District before landing his dream job at the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.
Devan is survived by his wife, Stacy Barham-Heard; daughters, Harper and Everly Heard; parents, Barry and Sonja (nee Branderhorst) Heard; brother, Graham Heard; father and mother-in-law, Randy and Betty (nee Lask) Barham; sister-in-law, Cristy Barham; nephew, Colby Mattas; and paternal grandparents, Brian and Dorothy Heard.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Trudy Branderhorst.
Throughout Devan's career he achieved the following accomplishments; NFPA Firefighter I & II, National/ Illinois Paramedic, NFPA Driver, ACLS, PHTLS, PALS, PEPP, CPR, Wildland Apparatus Operator, NFPA Pumper Operator, NFPA Instructor I, Hazardous Material First Responder, Wildland Interface Firefighter and NFPA Aerial Apparatus Operator. Devan was also a member of the IAFF, AFFI and the AFFI Honor Guard.
He was an energetic, happy, loving guy. Devan enjoyed spending time with his family, jet skiing, boating, snowboarding, fishing, camping, hiking, motocross racing and tinkering on motors. He will be truly missed by his beautiful family and by his amazing fire department brothers and sisters.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Firefighter Walk-Through at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Obituary and tribute wall for Devan B. Heard at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019