Diana J. McGill
Born: November 18, 1940
Died: May 15, 2020
Diana J. McGill (nee Mancuso), age 79, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 1973, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born November 18, 1940 in Chicago.
Beloved wife of the late Larry D. McGill, whom she married September 5, 1997 and who preceded her in death on July 10, 2012, loving mother of Brian (Michelle Price) Zielinski of Mesa, AZ and Todd Zielinski of Kansas City, KS, adored grandmother of Brynn Zielinski of Mesa, AZ, devoted daughter of the late James and Betty Mancuso, dear sister of Beverly (the late Warren) Hopkins of Frankfort, IL, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many, former spouse of Robert F. Zielinski of Gilbert, AZ. Diana will also be dearly missed by her niece and longtime caregiver, Pamela Jacobsen of Joliet, IL.
Diana grew up on Chicago's South Side and was a 1958 graduate of Mother of Sorrows High School in Blue Island, IL. A loving and devoted homemaker, Diana also worked for many years as a waitress for many restaurants including Al's Steak House in Joliet and Larry's Diner in Plainfield. Diana was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Plainfield and enjoyed garage sales.
A private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Diana's memory may be made to: Plainfield Interfaith Food Pantry, 22525 Lockport St., Plainfield, IL 60544 (815) 439-8394, http://www.plainfieldfoodpantry.org/home/donate
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Born: November 18, 1940
Died: May 15, 2020
Diana J. McGill (nee Mancuso), age 79, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 1973, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born November 18, 1940 in Chicago.
Beloved wife of the late Larry D. McGill, whom she married September 5, 1997 and who preceded her in death on July 10, 2012, loving mother of Brian (Michelle Price) Zielinski of Mesa, AZ and Todd Zielinski of Kansas City, KS, adored grandmother of Brynn Zielinski of Mesa, AZ, devoted daughter of the late James and Betty Mancuso, dear sister of Beverly (the late Warren) Hopkins of Frankfort, IL, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many, former spouse of Robert F. Zielinski of Gilbert, AZ. Diana will also be dearly missed by her niece and longtime caregiver, Pamela Jacobsen of Joliet, IL.
Diana grew up on Chicago's South Side and was a 1958 graduate of Mother of Sorrows High School in Blue Island, IL. A loving and devoted homemaker, Diana also worked for many years as a waitress for many restaurants including Al's Steak House in Joliet and Larry's Diner in Plainfield. Diana was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Plainfield and enjoyed garage sales.
A private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Diana's memory may be made to: Plainfield Interfaith Food Pantry, 22525 Lockport St., Plainfield, IL 60544 (815) 439-8394, http://www.plainfieldfoodpantry.org/home/donate
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2020.