Diana Lee Grygiel



Born: July 25, 1942; in Berwyn, IL



Died: May 11, 2020; in New Lenox, IL



Diana Lee Grygiel (nee Stogsdill) 77, of New Lenox, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Diana was born on July 25, 1942 in Berwyn, IL to the late Albert M. and Bertha V. (nee Keller) Stogsdill.



Beloved wife of Jerome J. Grygiel; loving mother of Jerome Grygiel, Jr., Christine (James) Wisniewski, Timothy (Michelle) Grygiel, and Cynthia (Reggie) Howard; cherished grandmother of Nick (Katie) Grygiel, Emily (Kyle) Dearth, Luke Grygiel, Logan Grygiel, Josephine Grygiel, Jaci Grygiel, Julia Grygiel, Natalee (Kevin) Fladdell, Samantha Wisniewski, James Wisniewski, Summer Starbuck, and Joseph Starbuck; proud and loving great grandmother of 8; dear sister of Betty Wood, Helen Stogsdill, Margie (Donald) Dodge, Amy Stogsdill Barnett, Carol Stogsdill Babcock, Albert Stogsdill, and Scott Stogsdill; also survived by her step-mother Shirley Stogsdill.



Diana retired from Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont after 25 years of service. She was a graduate of Plainfield High School, Class of 1960, and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, New Lenox. Diana loved spending time with her family. She had a quiet strength and patience. Diana enjoyed crafts, painting, card making, crocheting, ceramics, and especially gift giving. Her thoughtfulness and love could be seen in every craft or gift she gave or made.



As a family we cling to the many joyous moments with her and lean into hope. Hope allows us to know she is at peace, and in that we will receive peace and perseverance to continue on. We will miss you and we will see you again.



Due to COVID-19 and the IDPH Guidelines private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial were held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store