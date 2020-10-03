DIANA M GANSTERBorn: December 22, 1937Died: September 30, 2020Age 82, late of Shorewood IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 30,2020Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Molly Ramuta (Nee Sameck); and a brother, James (Martha) Ramuta.Survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael J Ganster; her children, Patrick (Linda) Ganster, Susan (Joseph) Tanner, Michael (Linda) Ganster Jr, Christopher Ganster, Gary Ganster and Shelley (Doug) Finke; her grandchildren, Ally Ganster, Gina Ganster, Daniel Monshau, Douglas Ganster, Gianna Wruk, Michael James Ganster and Alexandra Ganster; and her great grandchildren, Andrew Monshau and Anya McKinnon. A brother, Frank Ramuta; sister, Jean (James) Harvey; nieces, Elaine (Bill) Scanlon, Arlene (Scott) Lindsley and Katie Ramuta. She is also survived by numerous cousins, and a beloved group of ladies in her book group.Diana was raised on Joliet's west side, and as the eldest child of Frank Ramuta enjoyed a period of time living in the back of Frank Ramuta's Tap on Raynor Ave. She maintained a long association with St. Joseph Church in Joliet and the Joliet Slovenian community that was based there. She attended St. Joseph Grade School, St. Francis Academy (1955) and the College of St. Francis.Diana began working in 1972 as the receptionist at Folger Adam in Plainfield, and retired in 2007 as VP of Operations from R.R.Brink Locking Systems in Shorewood.Diana had a passion for books, collecting a personal library of signed first editions of the Modern Period. She also had a love of jazz and the blues, and played piano studiously throughout her life. Diana viewed the Women's Movement in the 70's and 80's as one of the most significant times in her life.She was a longtime advocate of the ERA, attending rallies in Chicago and Springfield, and marching with the National Organization of Women in DC.MEMBERSHIPS AND INVOLVEMENTS: KSKJ (American Slovenian Catholic Union) Lifetime Member Lockport Women's Club Women's Network of Will County ERA Illinois League of Women Voters Illinois Chapter of the National Organization for Women Lockport BPW (Business and Professional Women) Common Cause Community Counseling Center of Fox Valley (former president) United Plattville AssociationIN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIALS TO: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Alzheimer's Research or Joliet Area Community Hospice.Cremation rites have been respectfully addressedPrivate services will be held at a later date.Arrangements under the care and direction of:O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL 60441