The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
(815) 476-2181
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana O'Keefe


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana O'Keefe Obituary
Diana J. O'Keefe

Born: October 26, 1948; in Bloomington, IL

Died: June 3, 2019; in Wilmington, IL

Diana J. O'Keefe, age 70 of Wilmington, passed away June 3, 2019 at her home.

Born October 26, 1948 in Bloomington, IL, Diana Jean was a daughter of William Samuel and Eugena Dell (Kappel) Miller. She was raised in Mokena, and though she managed the home as a homemaker most of her life, Diana did work as a correctional officer with Will County for a period of time.

Diana loved to gamble, was a devout fan of General Hospital, and passed the time playing video games on her computer.

Survivors include her children: Tammy Fullriede (David McCabe) of Tampa, FL and Anthony Skala (Heather Ruchala) of Joliet; step-daughter, Jamie (Dwayne) Maple of Godley; grandchildren: Heidi (Matt), Alex (Brandee), Blake, Chase, Kyle, Josh, Ryan, Jason, Tyler and Shea, and great grandchildren: Noah, Jack and Molly.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents; husband James O'Keefe, one brother William and her son-in-law, Ron Fullriede, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service 7:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Diana's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Diana-OKeefe

Funeral services and cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)
Published in The Herald-News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
Download Now