Diana J. O'Keefe



Born: October 26, 1948; in Bloomington, IL



Died: June 3, 2019; in Wilmington, IL



Diana J. O'Keefe, age 70 of Wilmington, passed away June 3, 2019 at her home.



Born October 26, 1948 in Bloomington, IL, Diana Jean was a daughter of William Samuel and Eugena Dell (Kappel) Miller. She was raised in Mokena, and though she managed the home as a homemaker most of her life, Diana did work as a correctional officer with Will County for a period of time.



Diana loved to gamble, was a devout fan of General Hospital, and passed the time playing video games on her computer.



Survivors include her children: Tammy Fullriede (David McCabe) of Tampa, FL and Anthony Skala (Heather Ruchala) of Joliet; step-daughter, Jamie (Dwayne) Maple of Godley; grandchildren: Heidi (Matt), Alex (Brandee), Blake, Chase, Kyle, Josh, Ryan, Jason, Tyler and Shea, and great grandchildren: Noah, Jack and Molly.



Diana was preceded in death by her parents; husband James O'Keefe, one brother William and her son-in-law, Ron Fullriede, Jr.



The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service 7:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington.



Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.



Diana's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Diana-OKeefe



Funeral services and cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181) Published in The Herald-News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary