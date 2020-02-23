|
|
Diane J. Vidmar
Diane J. Vidmar, age 67, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Arthur Vidmar; father Everett Patmore; and one sister Nancy Mau.
She was preceded in death by her mother Beverly Patmore.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Larkin and Clara, Rev. Matthew T. Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Diane's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020