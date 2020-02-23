The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444

Diane J. Vidmar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane J. Vidmar Obituary
Diane J. Vidmar

Diane J. Vidmar, age 67, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Arthur Vidmar; father Everett Patmore; and one sister Nancy Mau.

She was preceded in death by her mother Beverly Patmore.

A Memorial Celebration will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Larkin and Clara, Rev. Matthew T. Robinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Diane's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -