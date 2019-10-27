The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Diane K. Nelson

Diane K. Nelson

(nee Stephens)

Passed away at her residence, Friday, October 18, 2019. Age 76 years.

Survived by her son William (Vesna) Nelson and daughter Nancy Nelson. Her beloved niece Cynthia (Scott) Burkhart. Her sister Nancy Walser. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive.

Preceded in death by her parents Edgar Turner and Grace Edith Stephens. Two brothers Kenton and Phillip Stephens and a sister Arden Schilb.

Diane was born on September 18, 1943 in Hinsdale, IL. She worked for Marshall Fields & Co. for many years. Diane volunteered at the Rialto Square Theater, was involved with PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #300, Will County Farm Buerau, Red Hat Society, Visitation and Aid Society and was an avid reader. Diane was also a world traveler having visited many different countries.

Memorial services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, November 1st at 6:00 P.M. Vistiation will be held Friday, November 1st from 2:00 PM until time of services at 6:00 PM. For information (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
