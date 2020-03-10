|
|
Diane L. Stonitsch-Eisenhammer
Diane L. "Nonnie" Stonitsch-Eisenhammer, age 72, of Joliet, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Diane was born on December 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Arthur and Rita (nee McGowan) Stonitsch, she was a lifetime resident of Joliet. She attended St. Jude Grade School and was a graduate of Providence Catholic High School. She retired from Indicom Electric after many years of service.
Survived by her husband, Robert; her siblings, Patricia (Robert) Riley, Rita (David) Saxon, Ronald Stonitsch, Richard (Mary Lou) Stonitsch and Carol Teeters; sister-in-law, Cindy Stonitsch; special cousin, Shirley Haines; aunt, Marian Funchick; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lawrence Stonitsch.
Visitation for Diane will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in her name to the Animal Care Center of Plainfield, 14411 Illinois Rt. 59, Plainfield, IL 60544, would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020