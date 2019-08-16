The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tezak Funeral Home
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Tezak Funeral Home
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Reiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Louise Reiter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Louise Reiter Obituary
Diane Louise Reiter

Diane Louise Reiter, age 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 09, 2019.

Diane is survived by her sisters, Mary (John) Zolecki, Ann (Rich) Reiter-Emlund and Chris Reiter; Loving aunt and substitute mother to nieces and nephews, Michelle Lamar, Tommy Zolecki, Scotty Zolecki, Mikey Loy, Tony Reiter, Jamie McKay, Dylan Reiter and Maddie Emlund; special great aunt to many.

Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Reiter Jr. and Bessie Reiter; and brother, Joe Reiter.

A celebration of Diane's life will begin on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Then driving in procession to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice for interment of cremated remains. Obituary and tribute wall for Diane Louise Reiter at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now