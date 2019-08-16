|
Diane Louise Reiter
Diane Louise Reiter, age 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 09, 2019.
Diane is survived by her sisters, Mary (John) Zolecki, Ann (Rich) Reiter-Emlund and Chris Reiter; Loving aunt and substitute mother to nieces and nephews, Michelle Lamar, Tommy Zolecki, Scotty Zolecki, Mikey Loy, Tony Reiter, Jamie McKay, Dylan Reiter and Maddie Emlund; special great aunt to many.
Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Reiter Jr. and Bessie Reiter; and brother, Joe Reiter.
A celebration of Diane's life will begin on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Then driving in procession to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice for interment of cremated remains. Obituary and tribute wall for Diane Louise Reiter at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 16, 2019