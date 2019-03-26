Diane Margaret McCulley



Diane Margaret McCulley "Lady Di", age 60, late of Lockport, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born in Chicago, raised in Hickory Hills and a resident of Lockport for the last 29 years. Employed by Lockport Township High School as a lunch lady for eight dedicated years. Di was an avid golfer, but most of all was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Preceded in death by her beloved father, Patrick Houlihan of County Clare Ireland.



Survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, Chuck McCulley; three children, Ashlee (Chris) Divita, Thomas McCulley and Charlie McCulley; her mother, Joan (nee Blackall) Houlihan; one brother, Dennis (Annette) Houlihan; four sisters, Claire (David) Pittam, Sheila (Steve) Perry, Arlene Houlihan and Ann Marie (Tom) Walker. Numerous nephews and nieces also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to JDRF or RAINN would be greatly appreciated.



A visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th (159TH) St., Lockport, IL 60441 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Following visitation cremation rites will be respectfully addressed per Diane's wishes.



Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019