Diane Mitchell



Diane Mitchell, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family, after a lingering illness.



Diane was born to Avis and Helen (nee Beasley) Ingle on July 12, 1937, in Huntingburg, Indiana. Her siblings included the late Jim (Bonnie) Ingle, the late Peggy (Doug) Hill, Janet (Gene) Kelle, Gene (Karla) Ingle, and Lisa (Peggy Chuinard) Ingle.



In 1955, she married Bill Mitchell, the love of her life and heart. Bill loved her with an immense and incredible love. His unconditional love was shown to her throughout her entire life: they were married for 63 wonderful years. To that union were born two children, Tara (Stephen) Fowler and Tim (fianc Jennifer Harding) Mitchell, whom she loved and encouraged each day of their lives.



Diane taught junior high and high school before opening her own preschool, Diane Mitchell's Children Center, The Possibility Place. She was known as "Miss Diane" to all who came to her school. It was there that her love was felt by every child and parent that walked through the door. She nurtured and developed the minds of young children with amazing knowledge and skill. Her door was always open to anyone who needed guidance, comfort, love and understanding. Diane was always available to listen and give of herself to those who needed her. Her life was an amazing example of grace and goodness. Everyone that knew her felt her enormous love.



Diane took great joy in being "Granny" to her grandchildren, Chanelle (Jorge) Ochoa, Jordan (Renee) Mitchell, and Laura Fowler. She had one great grandchild, Tayah Ochoa and two new great-grandchildren are on their way. "Granny" filled their lives with stories, fun, great food, and amazing Christmases. Diane also had numerous nieces and nephews which she loved with her genuine love. Many neighbors and friends were also an integral part of her life.



Diane loved God, family, and life. Her faith was a gift she gave to her family. She always taught us that whatever is ahead, we would never face it alone. God would be there to hold our hand. She told us that God promises that He will sit up all night with us, catch every escaping tear, and meticulously replace each piece of our shattered hearts. We are thankful for the gift of her faith. We will savor our memories of this strong, brave, gracious, magnificent, and powerful woman.



A Memorial Gathering for Diane Mitchell will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. As it was her request, cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from July 25 to July 26, 2019