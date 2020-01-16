|
Diane P. Schlie
Born: January 21, 1968; in Joliet, IL
Died: January 7, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Diane P. Schlie, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice. Born January 21, 1968 to Thomas & Patricia Tatro at Silver Cross Hospital, Joliet IL.
Diane is survived by her husband Timothy Paul Schlie, daughter Amanda (Justin) Spencer, son Marcus Ackerman, grandchildren Sebastian and Killian Spencer, her parents, sister Melanie (Tim) Antich, and brother Thomas Tatro.
Family will be receiving visitors on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020