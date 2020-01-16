The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Schlie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane P. Schlie


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane P. Schlie Obituary
Diane P. Schlie

Born: January 21, 1968; in Joliet, IL

Died: January 7, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Diane P. Schlie, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice. Born January 21, 1968 to Thomas & Patricia Tatro at Silver Cross Hospital, Joliet IL.

Diane is survived by her husband Timothy Paul Schlie, daughter Amanda (Justin) Spencer, son Marcus Ackerman, grandchildren Sebastian and Killian Spencer, her parents, sister Melanie (Tim) Antich, and brother Thomas Tatro.

Family will be receiving visitors on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -