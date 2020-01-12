Home

Diane Weis (nee McKeon), formerly of Joliet, IL passed away on December 14, 2019 in Surprise, AZ.

Diane is survived by her daughter Angela (Mark) Hogan; her grandchildren, Ayla and Matthew Hogan of Surprise, AZ; her siblings, Michael (Pam) McKeon, Pat McKeon, Larry (Sandy) Mckeon, Thomas McKeon, William Mckeon and Mary (Bob) Misuiurewicz. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Agnes (Valek) McKeon.

Diane was born on December 16, 1946 in Joliet, IL. Diane was a graduate of St. Paul the Apostle grade school and St. Francis Academy, Class of 1964. She received her nutrition degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1975. Shortly after her high school graduation she joined the Peace Corp and served 2 years in Thailand. Upon her return to the United States, she spent numerous years working on Native American Reservations in New Mexico, Arizona and Montana. Her dedication for service and devotion to helping those with need were the qualities that endeared Diane to all those who knew her.

According to her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Private services were held.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 12, 2020
