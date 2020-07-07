1/1
Dianna Marie Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna Marie Johnson

Dianna Marie Johnson, age 69, passed away at her home on July 5th, 2020.

Dianna is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Roger Johnson and her daughter Nicole Underhill.

She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Dragovan, and her son Greg Underhill.

Dianna loved to be on the water fishing with her husband and spending time in her garden. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Per Dianna's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved