Dianna Marie JohnsonDianna Marie Johnson, age 69, passed away at her home on July 5th, 2020.Dianna is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Roger Johnson and her daughter Nicole Underhill.She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Dragovan, and her son Greg Underhill.Dianna loved to be on the water fishing with her husband and spending time in her garden. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Per Dianna's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned at this time.