|
|
Dolly R. Chaudhari-Goodwin
Born: July 24, 1977
Died: September 26, 2019
Dolly "Dolls" Chaudhari-Goodwin, PharmD, passed away peacefully at home in Shorewood after her body succumbed to a long illness.
She is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Mark Goodwin; her father and stepmother Dr. Ramsibhai and Ellen Chaudhari, DVM of Dunmore, PA, her mother Dhaniben Chaudhari; brother and sister in law Ashish and Isha Chaudhari of Chattanooga and brother Joseph Chaudhari; mother-in law Elizabeth Goodwin, brother and sister in laws Larry & Susan Coyle of Shorewood, James & Kathy Mahoney of Oak Park, David and Kerry Goodwin of Shorewood. Many nieces and nephews, Mason and Emma Chaudhari, Sean, Thomas and Colleen Coyle; Declan McInerney, Haydn and Kaylin Mahoney; Delaney, Cameron, Ava, and Godson Nolan Goodwin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her Havanese dogs, Charlie and Henry.
Dolly grew up in Dunmore, PA where she was active on the tennis team and Basketball Cheer Squad at Dunmore High School. She then attended Bucknell University and Wilkes University College of Pharmacy where she obtained her Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She then moved to Chicago and began her career at Walgreens where she became a pharmacy manager. After marriage she relocated to Shorewood and worked locally, including for Joliet Oncology. More recently she worked as Office Manager with Mark in their real-estate land brokerage business.
Dolly had a dry, witty sense of humor and an East Coast swagger that usually caught people off guard and will be missed by all. She loved her family dearly, and enjoyed traveling, fine dining, cooking, theater and fashion. Dolly was a beautiful, young woman who left this world too soon.
Memorial visitation will be held at Holy Family Parish,600 Brook Forest Ave. Shorewood, on Friday October 4th from 9:30 - 10:30 AM with a funeral mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolly's name to Paws of Chicago, www.pawschicago.org or to Resolve, The National Infertility Association, 7918 Jones Branch Dr., Suite 300, McLean VA 22102 or by visiting www.resolve.org.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019