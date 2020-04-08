|
Dolores A. (Lorrie) Klepec
Born: November 12, 1930; in Joliet, IL
Died: April 4, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Dolores A. (Lorrie) Klepec, age 89, died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois.
Born in Joliet, Illinois, on November 12, 1930. Dolores was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church of Joliet. Graduate of St. Joseph School and Joliet Township High School (Class of 1948). Member of Rosarians (CCW), Altar and Rosary Society and St. Joseph Senior Parishioners; St. Cecilia Society, HFS; St. Genevieve Society, KSKJ; and Slovenian Women's Union. Retired from Prudential Life Insurance Co. in Joliet after thirty-two years as Secretary to the Manager and Office Manager.
Preceded in death by her beloved parents, Joseph and Mary (nee Stefanich) Klepec; her three sisters, Marie, Betty, and Sister Elizabeth Marie (Dorothy) Klepec, O.S.F; two brothers, Joseph and Reverend George F. Klepec; and her godchild, Sandra (Skole) Grecco.
Survived by many dear cousins, including Beatrice (Papesh) Holmes; Mary F. (Wilhelmi) and Patrick Colaric and daughter, Katelyn; Trudie (Wilhelmi) and Christopher Howard; Barbara (Wilhelmi) and Edward Mikula, III, and son, Edward, IV; David and Rita Skole; and her godchild, Margaret (Orenic) Wagner.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church, Joliet, or to St. Clare House of Prayer, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435.
The family would like to thank the staff from Home Instead Senior Care, especially Lorrie's caregivers, Jean and Maria; and the staff at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, especially Jennifer Guiney, Director of Resident Life.
Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet, IL. A memorial mass and celebration of Lorrie's life will be held at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Dolores Klepec available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 8, 2020