1/1
Dolores Bolan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Bolan

Born: August 11, 1929

Died: October 17, 2020

Dolores "Dee" Bolan Nee: Formento

Age 91, passed away October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores was born August 11, 1929 in Joliet, IL.

Survived by her loving daughters Kerrie Bolan Bree and Colleen Bolan; devoted grandmother to Christopher Nurczyk and Matthew (Lindsey) Nurczyk; dearest great grandmother to Mackenzie, Elise and Jackson Nurczyk. Beloved sister Margaret (Formento) Berens.

Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert H. Bolan; her parents Joseph and Elizabeth (Curry) Formento and beloved brother Joseph Formento.

Lifelong resident of Joliet. Graduated from Joliet Township High School, Class of 1947. Dolores worked for Dr. Serun Seron and Dr. Donald Carollo as a Dental Assistant until 1982, then worked at United Cerebral Palsy till she retired in 1992. She was an avid volunteer for U.C.P., Rialto Theater and Sisters of St. Francis.

A Memorial Mass for Dolores will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Route 59 in Shorewood. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the many charities Dolores "Dee" supported would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved