Dolores BolanBorn: August 11, 1929Died: October 17, 2020Dolores "Dee" Bolan Nee: FormentoAge 91, passed away October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.Dolores was born August 11, 1929 in Joliet, IL.Survived by her loving daughters Kerrie Bolan Bree and Colleen Bolan; devoted grandmother to Christopher Nurczyk and Matthew (Lindsey) Nurczyk; dearest great grandmother to Mackenzie, Elise and Jackson Nurczyk. Beloved sister Margaret (Formento) Berens.Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert H. Bolan; her parents Joseph and Elizabeth (Curry) Formento and beloved brother Joseph Formento.Lifelong resident of Joliet. Graduated from Joliet Township High School, Class of 1947. Dolores worked for Dr. Serun Seron and Dr. Donald Carollo as a Dental Assistant until 1982, then worked at United Cerebral Palsy till she retired in 1992. She was an avid volunteer for U.C.P., Rialto Theater and Sisters of St. Francis.A Memorial Mass for Dolores will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Route 59 in Shorewood. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the many charities Dolores "Dee" supported would be appreciated.