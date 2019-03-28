Dolores E. Benedict



Born: April 14, 1930



Died: March 10, 2019



Dolores E. Benedict (nee Ginejko), age 88. The mother of three children, Susan, David (Michaelynn) and Alan. Grandmother of seven; Emily, Joseph, Thomas, Xaverie, Jesse, Joshua, and Daniel. She was very active in the church. Dolores was a devout Catholic; she was active in the charismatic movement, embracing the gifts of God, a Eucharistic minister, a lector, and she loved to pray the rosary. She loved her grandchildren, and doted on them. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Born and raised at 412 N. Bluff Street in Joliet along with her parents, 4 sisters and brother who all precede her in death. Graduated from Providence High School in 1948, then to attend JJC for 2 years and later St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL to become a med tech. Worked at the laboratory at St. Joe's for years before completing her B.S. degree.



Raised her family Lockport, Plainfield, and later in Florida. Settled in Oak Park for many years, and retired there, entertaining all her grandchildren. World traveler taking many cruises with her sisters, children and granddaughter.



Special thanks to compassionate care given by Dr. Melanie Jessen as our Mom's health declined. Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Edmunds Parish, Oak Park.



