1/1
Dolores Jean (Henderson) Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Jean Nelson

(nee Henderson)

Age 79, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1941 in Knoxville, TN., the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille (nee Sapanas) Henderson, living in Joliet most of her life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Deb Smith, Daniel (Paula) Smith and David (Jennifer) Nelson; brother, Ronald Henderson; sister, Carol Reed; grandchildren, Jennifer Hatcher-Rano, Bronson Lacke, Chance Smith, Dakota Smith, Korianne Smith, Jordan Nelson, Mikayla (Mason) Van Duyne, Emma Nelson, Andre White, Monique Acevedo, Connor and Reese Smith; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Elemer's family, his children, Mike, Steve, and James Sarkozi, Kathy Garcia, and Brenda Miller; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dolores is preceded by her parents and her partner, Elemer Sarkozi.

As it was Dolores Jean Nelson's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to DSM International, N6052 Bombinski Lane, White Lake, WI 54491 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved