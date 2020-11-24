Dolores Jean Nelson
(nee Henderson)
Age 79, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1941 in Knoxville, TN., the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille (nee Sapanas) Henderson, living in Joliet most of her life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Deb Smith, Daniel (Paula) Smith and David (Jennifer) Nelson; brother, Ronald Henderson; sister, Carol Reed; grandchildren, Jennifer Hatcher-Rano, Bronson Lacke, Chance Smith, Dakota Smith, Korianne Smith, Jordan Nelson, Mikayla (Mason) Van Duyne, Emma Nelson, Andre White, Monique Acevedo, Connor and Reese Smith; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Elemer's family, his children, Mike, Steve, and James Sarkozi, Kathy Garcia, and Brenda Miller; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dolores is preceded by her parents and her partner, Elemer Sarkozi.
As it was Dolores Jean Nelson's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to DSM International, N6052 Bombinski Lane, White Lake, WI 54491 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
