Dolores L. Greenup
Born: September 15, 1932; in Joliet, IL
Died: April 8, 2020; in Shorewood, IL
Dolores L. Greenup, nee Jungels, age 87, a longtime resident of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Alden Estates of Shorewood. She was born on September 15, 1932 in Joliet, IL
Dolores is survived by her loving children, Alan (Sandy) Greenup, Bryan (Lisa) Greenup, Lorraine McHugh and Eric (Carla) Greenup; her cherished grandchildren, Kristin Laster, Tyler Greenup, Shelley (Paul) Luka, Brad Greenup, and Kaetlyn McHugh; her adored great-granchildren, Alice and Jordan Laster, Olivia and Julia Luka.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence R. Greenup; her granddaughter, Ashley Greenup; her parents, Melvin and Chrystal Jungels; her brothers, Lester (the late Barbara) Jungels and James (the late Shirley) Jungels.
Dolores was a loving woman and a friend to all. She enjoyed being the neighborhood mom and was very involved in the PTA at Crystal Lawns. She coached her daughter's softball team and was at every game to cheer on her children at their individual sporting events. She enjoyed to bowl and was a fantastic cook. Dolores will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to the current health crisis and restrictions, private family funeral services will be held at the Overman-Jones Funeral & Cremation Services, Plainfield. Interment will be at Plainfield Township Cemetery. A public celebration of the life of Dolores Greenup will be planned for the future. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020