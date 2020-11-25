1/
Dolores M. (Doctor) DeBarbera
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. DeBarbera

(nee Doctor)

Born: May 8, 1925 in Joliet, IL

Died: November 23, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Age 95 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.

Born May 8, 1925 in Joliet, Dolores Marie was a daughter of Lawrence and May (Harrington) Doctor. She was raised and educated in Joliet and worked as a nurse for St. Joseph Hospital. Dolores was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Dolores is survived by her daughters: Mary Ann (Bruce) Kobb and Patricia DeBarbera; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John DeBarbera; daughter: Louise (Tom) Ireland; parents: Lawrence and May; one brother and one sister.

Per Dolores' wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A private interment will be held at a later date and Dolores will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary and tribute wall for Dolores at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved