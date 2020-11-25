Dolores M. DeBarbera
(nee Doctor)
Born: May 8, 1925 in Joliet, IL
Died: November 23, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 95 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
Born May 8, 1925 in Joliet, Dolores Marie was a daughter of Lawrence and May (Harrington) Doctor. She was raised and educated in Joliet and worked as a nurse for St. Joseph Hospital. Dolores was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Dolores is survived by her daughters: Mary Ann (Bruce) Kobb and Patricia DeBarbera; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John DeBarbera; daughter: Louise (Tom) Ireland; parents: Lawrence and May; one brother and one sister.
Per Dolores' wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A private interment will be held at a later date and Dolores will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Obituary and tribute wall for Dolores at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
